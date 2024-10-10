Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

AuMA down 4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Questions around what changes the upcoming Autumn Budget will bring to the UK’s financial landscape have contributed to a downturn in investor confidence and fund flows across the asset management sector, from which Liontrust has not been immune.

In the latest trading update, the CEO John Ions said the speculation and uncertainty around changes to taxation and reliefs in the government's next fiscal plan "has contributed to another quarter of net outflows as the challenging environment for active managers has continued for longer than anticipated". Liontrust co-head of Global Innovation team James Dowey set to depart For the three months ended 30 September 2024 Liontrust reported net outflows of £1.1bn in the period, although this was lower than the same period in 2023 (£1.6bn). Assets under management and advice (AuMA) wer...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Tritax EuroBox backs competing 28% premium cash offer in blow to SEGRO deal

Government's draft proposal for cost disclosure reform outlines scale of misregulation

More on Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs
Companies

AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs

Ethical issues such as privacy and bias

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium
Companies

Rio Tinto agrees $6.7bn cash deal for Arcadium Lithium

90% share price premium

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust
Companies

Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

AuMA down 4%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot