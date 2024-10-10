Autumn Budget uncertainty drives £1.1bn outflows from Liontrust

In the latest trading update, the CEO John Ions said the speculation and uncertainty around changes to taxation and reliefs in the government's next fiscal plan "has contributed to another quarter of net outflows as the challenging environment for active managers has continued for longer than anticipated". Liontrust co-head of Global Innovation team James Dowey set to depart For the three months ended 30 September 2024 Liontrust reported net outflows of £1.1bn in the period, although this was lower than the same period in 2023 (£1.6bn). Assets under management and advice (AuMA) wer...