US economy adds 254,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate softens

The US economy added 254,000 jobs in September, while the country's unemployment rate slightly cooled down from 4.2% in August to 4.1% last month.
Total nonfarm payrolls published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (4 October) came in significantly above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting that figure to stand at 140,000. The figures for last month exceeded the upwardly-revised 159,000 jobs created in August and higher-than-average monthly gain of 203,000 in the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The greatest increase took place in the food and drinking services sector, which saw jobs rise by 69,000 in September. Healthcare added 45,000 jobs last month, however be...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes