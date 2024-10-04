Fidelity clients rotate into growth assets on the back of rate cuts

The move to growth assets follows the Federal Reserve's half-percentage-point rate cut in September, which suggests a brighter outlook for the global economy. Investment director at Fidelity International, Tom Stevenson, said the return of the Legal & General Global Equity Index tracker fund to Fidelity's top 10 ISA funds is indicative of investors' appetite for diversification. Investor sentiment for technology funds fades as Fidelity clients turn to defensive assets "Global diversification remains a key strategy, with investors spreading risk across international markets to seize...