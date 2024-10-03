M&G creates director role to run £62bn PruFund range

Kirsty Wright joins M&G

M&G has hired Kirsty Wright as director of PruFund proposition to oversee the firm’s £62bn smoothed multi-asset range.

The newly created role will see Wright further develop M&G's flagship PruFund range which has more than 450,000 customers advised by 5,000 advice firms. She joins from LV= where she was head of wealth proposition. Wright was with LV= for 17 years and was responsible for developing its strategy for pensions, annuities and investment including the firm's Smoothed Managed Fund With-Profits proposition. M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform M&G managing director, individual life and pensions Anusha Mittal said: "Kirsty's appointment will be pivotal as we build on PruFund's...

