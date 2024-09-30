Triple Point Social Housing REIT to replace manager with Atrato

In a stock exchange notice today (30 September), the board said a contract with the new manager is yet to be agreed, with the key terms set to be announced "in due course". However, the directors said they were satisfied that the new investment management arrangement will deliver significant cost savings while maintaining the "existing high levels of service provision". The review into the management arrangements, which began in May this year, aimed to align the current terms more closely with the interests of shareholders and deliver "enhanced value". Triple Point assesses invest...