Friday Briefing: Adviser platforms should embrace ETFs before it's too late

One is the rapid rise of ETFs, while the other is the growing demand for managed portfolio services. The boom in ETFs is nothing new, yet a glance at most model portfolios reveals they're still surprisingly underrepresented. ETF providers launch unlisted share classes to address slow adoption in fast-growing MPS market Retail investors have been fast to embrace these products, but ETF usage in model portfolios has moved minimally in the past two years. While it may be true that the discretionary fund management industry still has a bias for mutual funds, distribution heads at as...