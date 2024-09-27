Today's (27 September) offer marks an increase from the £6.1bn bid proposed earlier this week, which the Rightmove board "unanimously rejected" on Wednesday (25 September). Having initially offered 705p per share on 5 September, which then rose to 770p per share on Monday (23 September), the latest bid from the Australian conglomerate represents a total value of 781p per Rightmove share, valuing the company at £6.2bn. Rightmove rejects takeover offer from Murdoch-backed REA Group Should the offer be accepted, this would mark an 11% increase on the implied total value of the initial...