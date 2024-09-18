Ruffer trust weighs future buyback strategy after pouring £70m into its shares

In the trust's final results, chair Christopher Russell said the board will keep monitoring the discount to determine whether it is a "temporary aberration" or a longer-term signal that action additional to buybacks may be required. RICA's discount to net asset value expanded from 3.1% at the start of the reported period to 5% by 30 June. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the discount now stands at 4.7%. Ruffer managers bet portfolio's 'ugly duckling' assets will turn into swans once market turns The board will seek approval from shareholders once again to refre...