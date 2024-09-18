Ruffer trust weighs future buyback strategy after pouring £70m into its shares

Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) is evaluating the future of its buyback programme ahead of the £1bn trust's upcoming annual general meeting, following an investment of over £70m into its own shares.
In the trust's final results, chair Christopher Russell said the board will keep monitoring the discount to determine whether it is a "temporary aberration" or a longer-term signal that action additional to buybacks may be required. RICA's discount to net asset value expanded from 3.1% at the start of the reported period to 5% by 30 June. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the discount now stands at 4.7%. Ruffer managers bet portfolio's 'ugly duckling' assets will turn into swans once market turns The board will seek approval from shareholders once again to refre...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes