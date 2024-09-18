Ruffer trust weighs future buyback strategy after pouring £70m into its shares

Throughout 2024 financial year

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) is evaluating the future of its buyback programme ahead of the £1bn trust's upcoming annual general meeting, following an investment of over £70m into its own shares.

In the trust's final results, chair Christopher Russell said the board will keep monitoring the discount to determine whether it is a "temporary aberration" or a longer-term signal that action additional to buybacks may be required. RICA's discount to net asset value expanded from 3.1% at the start of the reported period to 5% by 30 June. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the discount now stands at 4.7%. Ruffer managers bet portfolio's 'ugly duckling' assets will turn into swans once market turns The board will seek approval from shareholders once again to refre...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

AXA IM Core poaches abrdn's Dominic Byrne as head of global equities

CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart to step down after nearly 18 years

More on Investment Trusts

Investors sceptical listed alternatives sector premium will return within three years
Investment Trusts

Investors sceptical listed alternatives sector premium will return within three years

Concerns on valuation transparency

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 September 2024 • 2 min read
Menhaden Resource Efficiency launches strategic review ahead of continuation vote
Investment Trusts

Menhaden Resource Efficiency launches strategic review ahead of continuation vote

As discount nears 40%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 September 2024 • 1 min read
Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down
Investment Trusts

Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down

Investment policy change approved

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot