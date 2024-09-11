Tulip Siddiq pledges capital markets reforms to bolster UK economic growth

According to Siddiq, the UK economy and markets have performed well, with the amount of equity capital raised so far this year reaching £20bn in London alone – a figure over three times higher than what the next three European exchanges raised in total. She said the Labour government, elected in July, will continue its work on "a number of industry-driven initiatives". This includes collaborating closely with the government's industry technical group led by Andrew Douglas, pushing for faster settlement of securities trades, as well as moving on with the new Private Intermittent Securi...