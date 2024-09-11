Titanbay and LS Advisors join forces to expand private markets offering

Access to private equity and private debt

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

LS Advisors has partnered with Titanbay to provide a platform for LS Advisors’ clients to access private markets investments.

The private markets investment platform will allow customers of LS Advisors access to asset classes such as private equity, private debt and other differentiated asset classes.  Titanbay launches private markets fund-of-funds for wealth managers According to Titanbay's managing director, Richard Kiddle, the collaboration "will enhance the investment experience for LS Advisors' clients, providing them with the tools and opportunities to navigate the complexities of private markets with confidence".  LS Advisors CEO Yann Robbiola added: "Titanbay's expertise in private markets and th...

