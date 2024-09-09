MFA urges Treasury to bolster UK's status as a global hub for alternative asset managers

In a pre-budget submission today (9 September), the MFA – a trade association consisting of 180 fund managers with £2.5trn in assets under management – provided the Treasury with five key policies aimed at improving the condition of UK capital markets for investors, businesses and savers. Among the policies cited, the MFA urged the government to act on the remaining elements of the financial services reform programme listed in the Edinburgh Reforms, with some measures including the introduction of a consolidated tape for different asset classes, "[warranting] additional prioritisation to...