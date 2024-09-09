Keystone Positive Change trust seeks shareholder consultation as it eyes merger with Baillie Gifford fund

Keystone Positive Change investment trust is considering merging into the £1.8bn Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund as it aims to address “a challenging period of performance”.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (9 September), Keystone said that although "the board remains confident in the long-term prospects of the strategy", it recognises that the last few years represented a challenging period for the investment trust sector. As a result, the board has spent the last year looking at a range of solutions to enhance value for shareholders, including increased marketing activity, a share buyback programme and the introduction of a continuation vote. Baillie Gifford UK Growth eyes 'one-off' continuation vote and tender offer Keystone's share price h...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes