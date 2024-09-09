Goodhart Partners bolsters wealth division with double hire

Craig Goodsir and Harry Schofield join

Linus Uhlig
Asset management boutique Goodhart Partners has boosted its business development team with the appointment of business development executives Craig Goodsir and Harry Schofield from Schroders and Azure Asia, respectively.

Goodsir and Schofield will help drive growth in the asset manager's UK wholesale channel by supporting the firm's investment teams and its existing investment partners, Asset Value Investors (AVI) and Global Opportunities trust.  Redwheel sales head Gary Tuffield resurfaces at Goodhart Partners In April this year, AVI launched the AVI Global Special Situations UCITS fund and the AVI Japan Special Situations UCITS fund, following "strong demand", according to Goodhart.  Gary Tuffield, a partner at Goodhart, said both Goodsir and Schofield "have an excellent grasp of the marketplace ...

