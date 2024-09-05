Tabula IM hires ex-Jupiter manager Rhys Petheram for CIO role

Following Janus Henderson acquisition

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

ETF provider Tabula Investment Management, a Janus Henderson subsidiary, has tapped former Jupiter fund manager Rhys Petheram as chief investment officer.

Petheram will succeed Jason Smith, who facilitated the company's acquisition by Janus Henderson and assisted in the expansion of the ETF offering.  Janus Henderson expands ETF operation into Europe with Tabula IM acquisition Having begun his career as an analyst at Willis Towers Watson, Petheram then spent 18 months as a credit analyst at Moody's before making the move to Jupiter.  At Jupiter, he became a fund manager and head of environmental investment solutions during his 17-year stint at the firm. As part of Tabula's team expansion, Adam Glen-Bott has also joined the investm...

