Equity fund inflows slump by 75% in August as market turbulence dents investor confidence

Despite this, net inflows into equity funds stood at £545m over the course of the month, as canny shareholders opted to ‘buy the dip', according to Calastone's Fund Flow index. Only the first three days of August saw net selling, as investors pulled £206m out of their existing holdings, a trend that quickly flipped and was followed by renewed buying over the next five days, totalling £592m of inflows into equity funds during that period. Markets remain vulnerable to unwinding of yen 'carry trade' Despite the slight recovery of equity fund inflows, this significant decline still s...