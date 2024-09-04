Equity fund inflows slump by 75% in August as market turbulence dents investor confidence

Inflows into equity funds fell by over 75% from July to August, as global sell off-led market volatility knocked investors’ faith.
Despite this, net inflows into equity funds stood at £545m over the course of the month, as canny shareholders opted to ‘buy the dip', according to Calastone's Fund Flow index. Only the first three days of August saw net selling, as investors pulled £206m out of their existing holdings, a trend that quickly flipped and was followed by renewed buying over the next five days, totalling £592m of inflows into equity funds during that period. Markets remain vulnerable to unwinding of yen 'carry trade' Despite the slight recovery of equity fund inflows, this significant decline still s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes