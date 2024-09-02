Artemis co-founder John Dodd to retire this year

Artemis co-founder and executive chair John Dodd is set to retire at the end of 2024 after almost four decades in the industry and 27 years at the helm of the £25.8bn asset manager.
Dodd founded the Edinburgh-headquartered firm alongside Mark Tyndall, Derek Stuart and Lindsay Whitelaw in 1997. Before that, he was a senior investment manager of UK smaller companies at Ivory & Sime, where he launched and managed funds for a decade. He currently co-manages the £140m Artemis Alpha trust (ATS), which today (2 September) proposed a merger with the £216m Aurora Investment trust (ARR). Dodd also spent ten years managing the Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund, a strategy he launched. Artemis Alpha proposes merger with Aurora Investment trust In a statement, senior partn...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes