Artemis co-founder John Dodd to retire this year

Dodd founded the Edinburgh-headquartered firm alongside Mark Tyndall, Derek Stuart and Lindsay Whitelaw in 1997. Before that, he was a senior investment manager of UK smaller companies at Ivory & Sime, where he launched and managed funds for a decade. He currently co-manages the £140m Artemis Alpha trust (ATS), which today (2 September) proposed a merger with the £216m Aurora Investment trust (ARR). Dodd also spent ten years managing the Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund, a strategy he launched. Artemis Alpha proposes merger with Aurora Investment trust In a statement, senior partn...