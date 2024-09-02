Artemis co-founder John Dodd to retire this year

After 27 years at the helm

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Artemis co-founder and executive chair John Dodd is set to retire at the end of 2024 after almost four decades in the industry and 27 years at the helm of the £25.8bn asset manager.

Dodd founded the Edinburgh-headquartered firm alongside Mark Tyndall, Derek Stuart and Lindsay Whitelaw in 1997. Before that, he was a senior investment manager of UK smaller companies at Ivory & Sime, where he launched and managed funds for a decade. He currently co-manages the £140m Artemis Alpha trust (ATS), which today (2 September) proposed a merger with the £216m Aurora Investment trust (ARR). Dodd also spent ten years managing the Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund, a strategy he launched. Artemis Alpha proposes merger with Aurora Investment trust In a statement, senior partn...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews

RM Infrastructure Income tables tender offer as part of managed wind-down

More on People moves

Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews
People moves

Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews

Replaces Richard Phillips

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 September 2024 • 2 min read
Technology heavyweight joins 7IM board amid platform push
People moves

Technology heavyweight joins 7IM board amid platform push

Elizabeth Chambers joins as NED

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 03 September 2024 • 1 min read
Rathbones appoints former Evelyn Partners marketing boss as chief client officer
People moves

Rathbones appoints former Evelyn Partners marketing boss as chief client officer

Over two decades of experience

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot