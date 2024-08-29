Candriam unveils ESG equity market neutral fund

Candriam has launched an ESG equity market neutral fund that invests in stocks across global developed markets recognised as "leaders in sustainability".
Candriam Equities L ESG Market Neutral is an active fund that adopts a long position in companies the managers see as sustainability leaders with "solid financials and strong ESG records", and short positions in companies deemed less sustainable. To evaluate each company's sustainability credentials, the firm's ESG team applies its proprietary ESG model. The quantitative equity team then uses a proprietary framework to examine and rate each company's financial attractiveness, taking into account value, quality, growth, market sentiment and volatility. 'There is no one size fits all': ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes