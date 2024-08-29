Candriam unveils ESG equity market neutral fund

Candriam Equities L ESG Market Neutral is an active fund that adopts a long position in companies the managers see as sustainability leaders with "solid financials and strong ESG records", and short positions in companies deemed less sustainable. To evaluate each company's sustainability credentials, the firm's ESG team applies its proprietary ESG model. The quantitative equity team then uses a proprietary framework to examine and rate each company's financial attractiveness, taking into account value, quality, growth, market sentiment and volatility. 'There is no one size fits all': ...