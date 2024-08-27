JP Morgan AM slashes fees across four funds and flags several poor performing strategies

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has cut fees on four of its funds by as much as 20% in an attempt to chase more competitive pricing.
The JPM Global (ex-UK) Bond; JPM Multi-Manager Growth; JPM Global Corporate Bond and the JPM US Equity Income funds will all have their fees reduced from 2 September. In its latest Assessment of Value report, JPMAM revealed that the largest discount to ACD fees - the fee collected by its authorised corporate director - will apply to the JPM US Equity Income fund's ‘B share' class, which will entail a 20% reduction from 1% to 0.8%. JP Morgan European Discovery trust proceeds with double tender offer as it attempts to narrow discount C-share class fees in the strategy will also dr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes