JP Morgan AM slashes fees across four funds and flags several poor performing strategies

Assessment of Value report

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has cut fees on four of its funds by as much as 20% in an attempt to chase more competitive pricing.

The JPM Global (ex-UK) Bond; JPM Multi-Manager Growth; JPM Global Corporate Bond and the JPM US Equity Income funds will all have their fees reduced from 2 September.  In its latest Assessment of Value report, JPMAM revealed that the largest discount to ACD fees - the fee collected by its authorised corporate director -  will apply to the JPM US Equity Income fund's ‘B share' class, which will entail a 20% reduction from 1% to 0.8%.  JP Morgan European Discovery trust proceeds with double tender offer as it attempts to narrow discount C-share class fees in the strategy will also dr...

