Robeco launches three climate-focused indices

The Robeco Developed Low-Carbon Climate Leaders Tilt Equities index offers investors a low-tracking error alternative to a passive market-cap weighted index. This will aid investors mitigate climate risk, support companies aligned with the Paris Agreement, as well as receive equity premium, the firm stated. Robeco boosts sustainable transition line-up with four equity and fixed income strategies The second index, Robeco Developed Paris-Aligned Climate Leaders Tilt Equities, is designed for investors who want to meet the minimum requirements for the EU Paris-Aligned benchmark but ar...