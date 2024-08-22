Franklin Templeton shares plummet as subsidiary co-CIO takes leave amid SEC probe

Franklin Templeton’s stock price nosedived on Wednesday (21 August) after federal investigations into dubious trading led a C-suite level bond investor to take a leave of absence.
The asset manager's shares slumped 12.5% yesterday after the firm said in a statement that Ken Leech, co-CIO of subsidiary Western Asset Management had taken a leave of absence. Last month, Franklin Templeton said that the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were launching an investigation into WAM's past trade allocations of treasury derivatives in a plethora of WAM-managed accounts. WAM has said the company is "cooperating with the investigations". Based on the conclusion of the SEC's investigation, the firm said it will "take action as warranted". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes