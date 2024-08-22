Fed minutes show most officials leaned toward a September rate cut

According to minutes of their July meeting published on Wednesday (22 August), US central bank officials noted the incoming data had bolstered their confidence that inflation was "moving sustainably" towards the Federal Open Market Committee's 2% target, warranting a first cut as soon as next month. "The vast majority observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting," the July report read. Fed rate setter calls for gradual interest rate cuts – reports However, most participants in the meeting added ...