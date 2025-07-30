De Lisle Partners Dan Scott-Lintott: The US sectors outperforming tech

He was referring to war but this summer it is an aphorism for the US stock market as it lives with President Donald Trump's tariff hostilities. US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan Momentum has returned to the market. The S&P 500 keeps testing new all-time highs, the threat of a full-blown trade war looks all but averted, Trump's fiscally stimulative tax bill has passed and the US is back to business as usual. But reversion is not so simple. Out of the wreckage of such a crisis, there is often a trail of clues in the recovery that reveal subtle shifts, suggesting what may come ...