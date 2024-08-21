Orbis Investments targets wholesale market and explores two fund additions

Orbis Investments' retail arm is lasering in on wholesale growth and exploring the launch of two funds in the UK, leaders at the business told Investment Week's sister title Professional Adviser.
Speaking during an interview on Orbis' UK retail leadership transition, recently appointed Orbis head of UK retail investments Matthew Spencer outlined that the business will look to build on its regional success with IFAs by growing its wholesale proposition. "What we are currently thinking is that we resonated with the IFAs, but how do we have the same sort of traction in the more wholesale space?" Spencer said. Orbis Investments' focus is set to ramp up on the discretionary fund management (DFM) and managed portfolio service (MPS) space. Orbis Investments names head of UK retail...
