Almost 70% of fund managers expect Labour policies to boost economic growth

Over two third (69%) of global fund managers are optimistic that Labour’s proposed policies will enhance economic growth, suggesting that Rachel Reeves’ wooing of City tycoons has proved successful.
According to findings from Quilter Investors' most recent Investor trends survey, which polls a variety of leading UK and global fund groups, the narrative that Labour and the City are unnatural bedfellows has changed. Only three in ten (31%) of respondents foresaw little impact of Labour's policies to boost the economy, while no respondents believed the chancellor's plans would stymie or reduce economic growth. Political stability was widely cited as a driver of this renewed faith, with one respondent noting that Labour's plans for power could reignite love towards UK equities, whi...
