Almost 70% of fund managers expect Labour policies to boost economic growth

According to findings from Quilter Investors' most recent Investor trends survey, which polls a variety of leading UK and global fund groups, the narrative that Labour and the City are unnatural bedfellows has changed. Only three in ten (31%) of respondents foresaw little impact of Labour's policies to boost the economy, while no respondents believed the chancellor's plans would stymie or reduce economic growth. Political stability was widely cited as a driver of this renewed faith, with one respondent noting that Labour's plans for power could reignite love towards UK equities, whi...