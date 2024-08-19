Investors on tenterhooks as markets await rate cut clarity from Powell at Jackson Hole

The Fed has so far remained resolute that future rate cut decisions will be data driven as it maintained its target range for the Fed funds rate at 5.25%-5.5% in late July (31) until it is confident that inflation has hit its 2% target on a sustained basis. Held between 22-24 August in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the 47th annual conference will focus on "Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy" and provide central bankers such as Jerome Powell, chair of the Fed, to "clearly state their views", said John Plassard, senior investment specialist at Mirabaud Group. Fo...