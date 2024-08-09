Trump pledges to erode Fed's independence if re-elected – reports

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (8 August), Trump said: "I feel the president should have at least [a] say in there", according to reports by Reuters. "I think that in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chair." Global small-cap stocks resurgence put to the test by US recession concerns Although the Fed chair and its six other members are nominated by the president and subject to confirmation by the US Senate, they a...