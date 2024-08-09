Trump pledges to erode Fed's independence if re-elected – reports

Mar-a-Lago press conference

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to take away some of the Federal Reserve’s independence if he is elected back into office, arguing that the US president should have a say in the country's monetary policy.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (8 August), Trump said: "I feel the president should have at least [a] say in there", according to reports by Reuters. "I think that in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chair." Global small-cap stocks resurgence put to the test by US recession concerns Although the Fed chair and its six other members are nominated by the president and subject to confirmation by the US Senate, they a...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

