Tim Breedon, senior independent director at Quilter, is set to retire from the board in September.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (7 August), Quilter said Breedon had notified the firm about his plans to retire from the board, which he has been part of since 2020. Breedon will also be stepping down from all of his Quilter affiliated responsibilities, which will see him depart his role as chair of Quilter Investors, which is the multi-asset investment solutions business of the firm, and his board positions on Quilter Investment Platform, Quilter Life & Pensions and Quilter Financial Planning. The company said a further announcement will be made in due course once Breedon re...
