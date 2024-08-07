Quilter senior independent director Tim Breedon to retire after four years

Retire in September 2024

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Tim Breedon, senior independent director at Quilter, is set to retire from the board in September.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (7 August), Quilter said Breedon had notified the firm about his plans to retire from the board, which he has been part of since 2020. Breedon will also be stepping down from all of his Quilter affiliated responsibilities, which will see him depart his role as chair of Quilter Investors, which is the multi-asset investment solutions business of the firm, and his board positions on Quilter Investment Platform, Quilter Life & Pensions and Quilter Financial Planning. The company said a further announcement will be made in due course once Breedon re...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

JP Morgan American adds two co-managers ahead of Jonathan Simon's retirement

BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure

More on People moves

JP Morgan American adds two co-managers ahead of Jonathan Simon's retirement
People moves

JP Morgan American adds two co-managers ahead of Jonathan Simon's retirement

Jack Caffrey and Eric Ghernati

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 07 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trio of global equity fund managers to exit Aviva Investors
People moves

Trio of global equity fund managers to exit Aviva Investors

Saldanha, Kirby and de Bruin

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 August 2024 • 1 min read
Titan Investment Solutions appoints group CIO as John Leiper departs
People moves

Titan Investment Solutions appoints group CIO as John Leiper departs

Ian Wood takes on new role

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 05 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot