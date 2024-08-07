JP Morgan American adds two co-managers ahead of Jonathan Simon's retirement

Jack Caffrey and Eric Ghernati

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
The JP Morgan American trust (JAM) has appointed Jack Caffrey and Eric Ghernati to work on the portfolio ahead of the retirement of lead manager Jonathan Simon next year.

In a stock exchange notice today (7 August), the trust said Caffrey will work alongside Simon on the value stocks in the large cap portfolio, while Ghernati will join existing co-manager Felise Agranoff on the growth stocks in the large cap portfolio. Caffrey has over 32 years of experience in the industry and joined JPMorgan Asset Management in 2002. He is a member of the firm's value team supported by over 20 career research analysts. JP Morgan American portfolio manager retires after 44 years With over 24 years' experience, Ghernati started working with JPMorgan in 2020 and curr...

