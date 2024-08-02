UBS AM's head of active ownership leaves the business

Christine Chow, managing director and head of active ownership at UBS Asset Management, has left the firm.
A spokesperson for UBS AM refused to comment on Chow's departure, but said "there have been some changes to the set up and responsibilities within our engagement team, which continues to be led by Francis Condon". Chow's departure happened shortly after the firm's head of impact investing Narina Mnatsakanian left the asset management division of UBS in June. UBS AM impact investing chief departs as Credit Suisse integration progresses News about Chow and Mnatsakanian exiting UBS came amid a sweep of senior changes at the lender. Chow started her career in 2001 as part of the gra...
