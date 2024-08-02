Small-cap resurgence not enough to turn investors away from US technology trend

According to interactive investor's monthly platform data, Helium One Global has been one of the most bought small-cap stock so far in 2024, and was the second most popular equity buy in July among its retail clients. The helium providers' share price doubled at one point last month. Victoria Scholar, head of investment, said its popularity was down to investors getting increasingly "excited" by the firm's announcement that it was moving ahead with its extended well project in Tanzania. Friday Briefing: Even one of the Nasdaq's worst days is still not enough to put investors off US te...