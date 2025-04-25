Larry Fink, CEO of US asset management giant BlackRock, has thrown his support behind the UK government’s attempts to boost British growth.
In an interview with The Times, Fink revealed that BlackRock has "allocated more capital back to the UK tactically now, with the belief that in the short run, the new administration is trying to tackle some of the hard issues". Fink's comments will come as a boost to the Labour government, which saw the country's growth prospects slashed earlier this week from 1.6% to 1.1% by the International Monetary Fund. BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day' "I think the prime minister is articulating the needs of what we have to do," the CEO continued, ad...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes