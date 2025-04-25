In an interview with The Times, Fink revealed that BlackRock has "allocated more capital back to the UK tactically now, with the belief that in the short run, the new administration is trying to tackle some of the hard issues". Fink's comments will come as a boost to the Labour government, which saw the country's growth prospects slashed earlier this week from 1.6% to 1.1% by the International Monetary Fund. BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day' "I think the prime minister is articulating the needs of what we have to do," the CEO continued, ad...