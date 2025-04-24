Reeves 'confident' of a trade deal with the US as she outlines 'non-negotiable' UK demands

In an interview with Sky News, Reeves said the UK government is "confident that we can secure an agreement with the US" but caveated that the UK would not "rush a deal". The chancellor is expected to meet her counterpart, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, on Friday (25 April) in an attempt to agree a UK-US economic deal that would seek to remove trade barriers between the two historic allies. Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs According to Reeves, the negotiations are "ongoing" and "it is clear that the US also wants to secure a...