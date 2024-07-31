Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager

Future Growth Capital

Jonathan Stapleton
clock • 3 min read

Phoenix Group and Schroders have formed a strategic partnership to launch a private markets investment manager, Future Growth Capital (FGC).

The asset management partnership will have an initial commitment of £1bn and aim to deploy a total of £10-20bn of investor funds into UK and global private markets over the next decade. Phoenix Group said it had initially identified around £50bn of defined contribution products where illiquid assets have the potential to deliver better long-term outcomes for policyholders. Schroders tables FCA application to launch private markets LTAF for wealth clients The firm said it intends to invest 5% of these assets, around £2.5bn, in the partnership over the coming three to five years in l...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jonathan Stapleton
Author spotlight

Jonathan Stapleton

View profile
More from Jonathan Stapleton

Chancellor launches pensions review to boost investment and tackle 'waste' in system

L&G launches DC private markets offer and target date fund range

More on Alternatives

Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager
Alternatives

Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager

Future Growth Capital

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
MSCI launches suite of private capital indices
Alternatives

MSCI launches suite of private capital indices

A year after The Burgiss Group acquisition

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 July 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno
Alternatives

Partner Insight: Interview with Apollo's Eric Hanno

Drivers for private markets

Investment Week
clock 18 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot