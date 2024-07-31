Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager

Phoenix Group and Schroders have formed a strategic partnership to launch a private markets investment manager, Future Growth Capital (FGC).
The asset management partnership will have an initial commitment of £1bn and aim to deploy a total of £10-20bn of investor funds into UK and global private markets over the next decade. Phoenix Group said it had initially identified around £50bn of defined contribution products where illiquid assets have the potential to deliver better long-term outcomes for policyholders. Schroders tables FCA application to launch private markets LTAF for wealth clients The firm said it intends to invest 5% of these assets, around £2.5bn, in the partnership over the coming three to five years in l...
