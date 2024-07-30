Allianz GI hires AXA IM's Gleeson to lead newly formed global tech equity team

The global equity team launch is expected to strengthen Allianz GI's prowess in the booming artificial intelligence and technology sector, which already comprises ecosystems in both Europe and Asia. Gleeson, who will start his new role at the end of August, joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers, where worked for over 17 years, most recently as a lead portfolio manager of its Global Technology fund. AllianzGI appoints BlackRock's Krautzberger as global fixed income CIO In addition, he has been the lead portfolio manager for AXA's Digital Economy fund since its launch in 2017,...