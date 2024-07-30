Allianz GI hires AXA IM's Gleeson to lead newly formed global tech equity team

Allianz Global Investors has hired Jeremy Gleeson to lead its new global technology equity team, which aims to bolster the firm’s in-house expertise in the tech sector.
The global equity team launch is expected to strengthen Allianz GI's prowess in the booming artificial intelligence and technology sector, which already comprises ecosystems in both Europe and Asia. Gleeson, who will start his new role at the end of August, joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers, where worked for over 17 years, most recently as a lead portfolio manager of its Global Technology fund. AllianzGI appoints BlackRock's Krautzberger as global fixed income CIO In addition, he has been the lead portfolio manager for AXA's Digital Economy fund since its launch in 2017,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes