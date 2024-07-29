Federated Hermes hires UK business development director from Aviva

Federated Hermes has appointed Ross Ford as associate director of business development for the UK and Ireland division.
As part of his new role, Ford will be responsible for growing the firm's assets under management. He will report to Dan Churchouse, head of business development for the UK and Ireland at Federated Hermes. Premier Miton's Nick Ford set to retire as Federated Hermes manager joins "Ross' proven track record of building and maintaining deep client relationships and thorough understanding of the UK wholesale market will be instrumental in achieving our growth objectives in the region," said Churchouse. Ford joins Federated Hermes from Aviva Investors, where he held the position of busin...
