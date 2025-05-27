Ex-BoE deputy governor Charlotte Hogg appointed as CEO of Alter Domus

Former deputy governor and chief operating officer of the Bank of England, Charlotte Hogg, is set to join Alter Domus as its CEO from mid-summer.
Hogg will succeed Doug Hart, who has served as CEO since 2019 and will be staying on in an advisory capacity as vice-chair of the firm's debt capital markets division. Alter Domus declined to comment on the exact reasons behind Hart's role change. The incoming chief executive has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, having previously worked for the BoE, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and more recently Visa Europe, where she served as CEO. Goldman Sachs AM: A world exists 'where we stop using the phrase public and private' This was the latest in a series o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes