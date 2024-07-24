M&G and Lazard funds lose FE fundinfo 5-Crown Rating

Four M&G funds and three Lazard funds have lost their 5-Crown Rating in FE fundinfo's latest rebalance.
Following the Crown Ratings rebalance, the number of M&G funds with a 5-Crown Rating has declined from 12 to eight, while Lazard's has fallen from four to just one. In addition, 15 other groups have lost their 5-Crown Rating status for two of their funds. A string of funds fell from a 5-Crown rating previously to a 1-Crown rating in this rebalance due to dips in performance. These included Threadneedle Index Linked Bond, WS Ruffer Total Return and Oasis Crescent Global Income. Separately, GQG Partners have gained Five-Crown-rated funds, with all its funds now having a top rating. In ...
