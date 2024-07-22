Capital Group poaches PIMCO's Peró to boost fixed income team in Europe

Capital Group has expanded its fixed income team in Europe with the appointment of Álvaro Peró Gala as fixed income investment director.
Peró joins from PIMCO, where he served as vice president and focused on expanding retail and institutional pipelines within the company's Iberia distribution. During his five-year-tenure at PIMCO, he also specialised in global financial intermediaries and family offices while working within PIMCO's London-based global wealth management arm. Deutsche Bank to offer Capital Group's Multi-Sector Income fund to global private bank clients Based in London, Peró will be tasked with expanding Capital Group's fixed income suite to European clients and offering fixed income investment insi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes