Sparrows Capital bolsters MPS business with senior hire from 7IM

Sparrows Capital has hired Arnie Millington to oversee the firm’s tailored Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) proposition for wealth managers.
Millington joins Sparrows from 7IM where he worked as a business development manager for more than two years, managing and building relationships with advisers and financial planners from the Midlands and North West. Prior to his stint with 7IM, he spent a year at Benchmark Capital between March 2021 and April 2022, first as a senior business development consultant and later becoming partnership director in November 2021. Jamie MacLeod steps down as Bordier & Cie UK CEO after 14 years From 2016 to 2020, Millington worked with AJ Bell in various positions, most recently as a busines...
