Former 7IM portfolio manager Peter Sleep resurfaces at family office Callanish Capital

Family office Callanish Capital has hired Peter Sleep and David Kerr in a move to strengthen the firm’s investment and client service capabilities.
Sleep will work as an investment director at Callanish, responsible for building out the team's investment process and research capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he did a 17-year stint at 7IM as a senior portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocated passive funds. He will work alongside director and co-founder Oliver Murray, as well as trainee investment manager George Angier in the London office. Amundi Investment Institute names head of developed markets strategy "I am delighted to be joining the entrepreneurial culture of Callanish Capital," he said. "I look forward to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes