Former 7IM portfolio manager Peter Sleep resurfaces at family office Callanish Capital

Sleep will work as an investment director at Callanish, responsible for building out the team's investment process and research capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he did a 17-year stint at 7IM as a senior portfolio manager of the firm's asset allocated passive funds. He will work alongside director and co-founder Oliver Murray, as well as trainee investment manager George Angier in the London office. "I am delighted to be joining the entrepreneurial culture of Callanish Capital," he said. "I look forward to ..."