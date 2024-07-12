GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager

Acting as an extension of the investment team, Miller will be tasked with coordinating research and portfolio management meetings, as well as delivering portfolio analytics for UK clients of the asset manager, which currently has around $155bn AUM. A spokesperson for the firm described his role as "a conduit between the firm's investment, distribution and client-facing teams". Prior to his GQG venture, Miller was head of UK manager research at Morningstar for eight years. Before that, he had a lengthy tenure as head of research at Citywire. MainStreet Partners poaches abrdn analyst...