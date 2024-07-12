GQG Partners appoints Jonathan Miller as client portfolio manager

Jonathan Miller has joined Rajiv Jain's investment boutique GQG Partners as a client portfolio manager from Morningstar.
Acting as an extension of the investment team, Miller will be tasked with coordinating research and portfolio management meetings, as well as delivering portfolio analytics for UK clients of the asset manager, which currently has around $155bn AUM. A spokesperson for the firm described his role as "a conduit between the firm's investment, distribution and client-facing teams". Prior to his GQG venture, Miller was head of UK manager research at Morningstar for eight years. Before that, he had a lengthy tenure as head of research at Citywire. MainStreet Partners poaches abrdn analyst...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes