Principal Asset Management launches Article 9 food and biodiversity fund

Principal Asset Management has launched a food and biodiversity fund that seeks to raise capital by investing in companies targeting agriculture and food security.
The Global Sustainable Food and Biodiversity fund, aimed at retail and institutional investors, has 80% of its portfolio holdings in companies that pursue biodiversity through business solutions or policies. The fund uses Principal's research capabilities and its UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) alignment tool to track companies that target goals such as zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitisation, as well as responsible consumption and production. WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF Classified as Article 9 under the EU's SFDR, th...
