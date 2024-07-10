TIME Investments poaches sales director from Jupiter

TIME Investments has appointed Chris Johns as business development director for funds.
The former Jupiter Asset Management account director will be tasked with coordinating and advancing TIME's suite of UK-based defensive open-ended funds. Strategic account manager Amy Rumsby will work alongside Johns. Johns joins following over a decade at Jupiter, where he rose from regional sales manager to key account director. Prior to this, Johns had an almost seven-year tenure at Prudential and an 18 month-stint at Fidelity FundsNetwork. Simon Housden, distribution director at TIME, said: "We are delighted to welcome Chris Johns to our business […] He brings with him a wealth of ...
