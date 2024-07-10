TIME Investments poaches sales director from Jupiter

The former Jupiter Asset Management account director will be tasked with coordinating and advancing TIME's suite of UK-based defensive open-ended funds. Strategic account manager Amy Rumsby will work alongside Johns. Johns joins following over a decade at Jupiter, where he rose from regional sales manager to key account director. Prior to this, Johns had an almost seven-year tenure at Prudential and an 18 month-stint at Fidelity FundsNetwork. Simon Housden, distribution director at TIME, said: "We are delighted to welcome Chris Johns to our business […] He brings with him a wealth of ...