Fulcrum expands quantitative investment strategies team with double director hire

Justin Simler and Daniel Wales join

clock • 1 min read

Fulcrum Asset Management has expanded its quantitative investment strategies team, hiring Justin Simler and Daniel Wales as directors, Investment Week can reveal.

Simler will be the team's managing director, taking responsibility for commercial development and business strategy. Prior to joining Fulcrum, Simler worked for more than three years for abrdn, where he was the head of multi-asset product strategy and investment specialists.   The Big Interview: Behind the scenes of launching Fulcrum's LTAF Wales will work as a senior economist for the company and joins Fulcrum after having worked for over two years at the International Monetary Fund, most recently as a PhD economist for the Western hemisphere department, regional studies division....

