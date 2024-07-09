Fulcrum expands quantitative investment strategies team with double director hire

Fulcrum Asset Management has expanded its quantitative investment strategies team, hiring Justin Simler and Daniel Wales as directors, Investment Week can reveal.
Simler will be the team's managing director, taking responsibility for commercial development and business strategy. Prior to joining Fulcrum, Simler worked for more than three years for abrdn, where he was the head of multi-asset product strategy and investment specialists. The Big Interview: Behind the scenes of launching Fulcrum's LTAF Wales will work as a senior economist for the company and joins Fulcrum after having worked for over two years at the International Monetary Fund, most recently as a PhD economist for the Western hemisphere department, regional studies division....
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes