Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance'

The deal was first announced to the market on 14 June 2021, but Tavistock's decision follows a "sustained period of unacceptable performance" by Titan, the Berkshire-based firm said. Tavistock added that the board expects the final sums due under the agreement will be received in due course and further updates will be made as appropriate. Titan Private Wealth demotes co-CEO title for Investec W&I hire two months after appointment In its results for the six months ended 30 September 2023, Tavistock reported a 19% growth in its revenue, which stood at £20.6m for the six months ended ...