Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance'

Tavistock has terminated its partnership with Titan Wealth Holdings that was due to run for ten years.
The deal was first announced to the market on 14 June 2021, but Tavistock's decision follows a "sustained period of unacceptable performance" by Titan, the Berkshire-based firm said. Tavistock added that the board expects the final sums due under the agreement will be received in due course and further updates will be made as appropriate. Titan Private Wealth demotes co-CEO title for Investec W&I hire two months after appointment In its results for the six months ended 30 September 2023, Tavistock reported a 19% growth in its revenue, which stood at £20.6m for the six months ended ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes