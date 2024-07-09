DWS UK CEO Jessica Hardman leaves to co-found real estate venture with Downing

As part of her new role, Hardman will be responsible pushing through for Downing's £1.6bn pipeline, including ten projects set to be developed across the UK in 2025 and 2026. The company, called Aboria Capital, will leverage Downing's 35-year experience in UK real estate development. Hardman joins Aboria having spent over seven years at DWS, where she started as head of the European portfolio management team in October 2017. There, she oversaw the business's global and European funds and the international clients' separate management account strategies. DWS names head of alternative c...