Former GAM CEO candidate Randel Freeman appointed co-CIO of specialist alternatives investments

GAM has appointed Randel Freeman as co-head and co-CIO of the firm’s new specialist alternative investments unit.
Freeman joins GAM from SSVL Monaco, a Monaco-based activist fund focused on small and mid-cap European companies, where between 2017 and 2023, he was a member of the Investment Committee. GAM appoints Liontrust as delegated manager of Star Alpha Technology strategy Prior to that from 2014 to 2016, Freeman served as the chief investment officer of the Fortress Centaurus Global fund. In 2000, he co-founded Centaurus Capital, a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund group with assets under management (AUM) later peaking at $5bn. Freeman held the positions of CEO and CIO until 2014, when t...
