Technology focused funds dominate investors interests in June

UK investors stepped up their investments in technology-focused strategies and equities in June, according to interactive investor's monthly platform data.
Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor, said the latest comeback in technology was bolstered by the growing excitement around the potential of artificial intelligence, which last month saw Nvidia become the world's most valuable company, overtaking Microsoft. Victoria Scholar, head of investment, noted that Nvidia's popularity came as the stock's selloff in the period which saw its shares land in correction territory - when a stock declines more than 10% or greater in the price. As a result of extensive investments in the AI sphere, on the side of investment vehicles, t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes