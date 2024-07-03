Technology focused funds dominate investors interests in June

Nvidia most bought stock on platform

clock • 2 min read

UK investors stepped up their investments in technology-focused strategies and equities in June, according to interactive investor's monthly platform data.

Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor, said the latest comeback in technology was bolstered by the growing excitement around the potential of artificial intelligence, which last month saw Nvidia become the world's most valuable company, overtaking Microsoft. Victoria Scholar, head of investment, noted that Nvidia's popularity came as the stock's selloff in the period which saw its shares land in correction territory - when a stock declines more than 10% or greater in the price.  As a result of extensive investments in the AI sphere, on the side of investment vehicles, t...

Trustpilot