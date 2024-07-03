Premier Miton's Nick Ford set to retire as Federated Hermes manager joins

Ford is due to retire in September this year, ending a 12 and a half years tenure at Premier Miton, where he was co-manager of the firm's US Smaller Companies and US Opportunities funds alongside Hugh Grieves. He moved over to the company from Scottish Widows in 2012, where he was global director of equities for more than five years. Prior to that, he held roles at F&C, Gartmore, HBOS and RSA. Mark Barnett departs Premier Miton following Tellworth integration Grieves, who began his stint at Premier Miton in 2013, will continue managing both funds. As part of the transition, Alex...