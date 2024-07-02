Investment Week appoints Eve Maddock-Jones as acting editor

Effective immediately

Incisive Media is pleased to appoint Eve Maddock-Jones as acting editor of Investment Week.

She replaces James Baxter-Derrington in the editor role, who has left to pursue other opportunities, and Investment Week would like to thank him for all his hard work on the brand during his tenure. Maddock-Jones joined Investment Week just over two years ago, originally as senior reporter before being promoted to features and comments editor. She initially joined from Trustnet, a UK investment fund news and research publication which is part of the FE fundinfo network, where she worked as a reporter. Maddock-Jones has five years experience working within the B2B editorial space fo...

Trustpilot